Vermont crews retrieve body from bottom of 300-foot ledge

WESTMORE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials have successfully recovered a body found at the bottom of a 300-foot ledge on Mount Pisgah.

Rescue workers from multiple agencies spent several days assessing the best way to remove the body before staging the recovery operation on Friday. Officials say the process took longer than many might have expected due to the danger involved.

Police have notified the family of a missing man who was being sought when the body was found.

The body was transferred to the state medical examiner’s office for examination and identification. Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate.

