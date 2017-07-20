Vermont gov. creates climate commission to reach energy goal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he remains committed to meeting the state’s long-term goal of getting 90 percent of the energy from renewable sources by 2050.

To help achieve that goal Scott on Thursday created a Vermont Climate Action Commission, a 21-member group that will advise him about the best way of achieving the state’s goals.

While the Trump administration has pulled the United States from the Paris climate agreement, Scott says he’s affirming the state’s commitment to meeting its share of emissions reductions.

He says the renewable energy sector provides about 19,000 jobs in Vermont, up 29 percent in three years.

Scott says all sectors of Vermont’s economy will need to change to meet the goals, but he doesn’t want anyone to be “unduly burdened.”

