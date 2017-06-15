Vermont gov. sends counter marijuana proposal to lawmakers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he has sent a counter proposal to lawmakers in response to the revised marijuana legalization proposal they sent to him last week.

A Scott spokeswoman said Wednesday evening that there were areas of agreement, and some areas where the administration proposed changes to address the governor’s concerns relating to protecting minors and ensuring highway safety. She said the governor continues to be optimistic that an agreement can be reached and will continue to work with lawmakers.

Scott, in his veto message to the Legislature last month, outlined several concerns and offered a “path forward” if lawmakers could address his concerns before the June 21 veto session.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)