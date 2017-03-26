Vermont House to vote on marijuana bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — House lawmakers in Vermont are expected to vote on a measure to legalize the use and possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults.

It was uncertain if the measure would pass out of the House Judiciary Committee last week, but the bill passed 8-3 during an unscheduled vote last Wednesday. The full House will take a vote on the measure Monday.

The bill would make it legal for adults to possess up to one ounce of pot and two plants under the measure but does not create a regulatory system for selling and taxing pot.

