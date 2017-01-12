Vermont man arrested in fatal shooting of New Hampshire man

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a Vermont man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of another man in New Hampshire.

Authorities say 25-year-old Cody Yeaw, of Putney, Vermont, was arrested on Wednesday in Keene, New Hampshire, in the slaying of 57-year-old Robert Wesley.

State troopers found Wesley dead in his Alstead home on Saturday night. He had been shot once in the head.

An autopsy concluded Wesley’s death was a homicide.

Yeaw remains jailed without bail until his arraignment on Thursday. A phone number couldn’t be found and it wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

