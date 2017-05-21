Vermont man tries to run over officer during chase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington police say a man wanted for assault and robbery tried to run over an officer during a pursuit that ended when he ditched the car and tried to hail a taxi.

Police say Andrew Lavallee abandoned his car twice during the chase on Saturday, once fleeing on foot before returning to the car and trying to back into an officer. Police say he and a companion were arrested after abandoning the car again and attempting to flee in a cab.

Police say the Burlington man is charged aggravated assault on a police officer, gross negligent operation and eluding, in addition to attacking and robbing a man.

The 31-year-old, who was held without bail Sunday, was already wanted for other charges. Jail officials couldn’t say whether he had a lawyer.

