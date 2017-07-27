POULTNEY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police divers have searched a water-filled slate quarry in Poultney as part of their investigation into the almost four-year-old disappearance of a man near the border between Vermont and New York.

Police say divers were in the quarry Wednesday looking for evidence in the Jan. 18, 2014, disappearance of then 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff, who was last seen walking away from a bar in Granville, New York. Police say he had been involved in a bar fight and had suffered a head injury and broken glasses.

He cellphone was later found in Pawlet, Vermont.

The state police in both states and the Granville Police Department have been looking for Schaff, but they have found no significant evidence about what happened to him.

