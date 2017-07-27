WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a male motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Weathersfield.

The crash on Stoughton Pond Road was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The responding trooper found the victim had been thrown from the motorcycle after it went off the road and hit a culvert.

The name of the victim is not being released until his family can be notified.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)