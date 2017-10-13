Vermont state senator accused of drunken driving

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state senator has been arrested on a charge of drunken driving after she crashed into a ditch.

Fifty-five-year-old Deborah Ingram, of Williston, who is also an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, was driving near her home Thursday night when she went off the road.

Ingram released a statement saying she is grateful that no one was injured as a result of her “irresponsible behavior.”

She says she suffers from a disease for which she has been getting treatment through a 12-step program. She says she had a temporary setback and will continue to seek treatment to ensure that “something like this never happens again.”

Ingram, a Democrat, was elected to the Senate last year.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)