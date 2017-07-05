BRATTLBORO, Vt. (AP) — Police say emergency crews in a Vermont town of about 12,000 responded to seven opiate overdoses on the Fourth of July at multiple locations, including two people who remain in critical condition.

Brattleboro police say the overdoses occurred in a downtown alley, residences, hotel rooms and a gas station bathroom.

Emergency responders administered the opiate overdose antidote naloxone to several of the patients. Some patients required several doses of naloxone.

Two victims were flown to regional hospitals. As of Wednesday morning, all the victims survived.

There are similarities between the overdoses, including markers or stamps on the bags of heroin.

In the past police have released those markers as a warning, but police now say users seeking an effective high will look for the batches highlighted by police.

