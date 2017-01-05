Vermont woman admits she caused double fatal crash in 2015

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A northern Vermont woman has admitted to charges stemming from an accident that killed two people while she was driving high on heroin in 2015.

Maria Carlson pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of drugged driving with death resulting and two felony counts of gross negligent operation for the crash that claimed the lives of 68-year-old Diane Bohannon and 67-year-old Robert Benjamin.

Prosecutors say Carlson caused the September 2015 wreck on U.S. Route 7 and then needed to be revived with narcan, the antidote for reversing opioid overdoses.

Police say a syringe and a bag of heroin were found in Carlson’s SUV at the scene.

Carlson faces up to 12 years in prison when she’s sentenced in March.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)