Police: Woman had more more than 900 bags of heroin when arrested

WHATELY, Mass. (AP) — A Vermont woman has been charged with trafficking in heroin after she was pulled over on a Massachusetts highway.

State police say a trooper pulled over a pickup truck on Interstate 91 north in Whately at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for traffic violations.

Police say the driver, 41-year-old Corrina Carr, of Springfield, Vermont, was found to be in possession of more than 900 bags of heroin.

She was also charged with failing to wear her seat belt.

She was held overnight on $5,000 bail pending an arraignment scheduled for Thursday in Greenfield District Court.

It could not immediately be determined if she has a lawyer.

