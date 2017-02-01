Vespa launching Boston-based division, creating grocery carrying robot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Scooter maker Vespa is now getting into the robot business.

The Italian company is launching a Boston-based division called Piaggio Fast Forward.

It’s first creation is Gita, a robot designed to carry your groceries and other items.

It can also follow a cyclist or jogger.

It’s unclear when Gita will be available for purchase, or how much one is worth.

But Piaggio Fast Forward said it plans to test Gita with businesses later this year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)