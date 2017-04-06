Veteran Attleboro police officer arrested on child pornography charges

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A veteran Attleboro police officer has been arrested on an array of charges related to child pornography.

Richard Woodhead, 54, was taken into custody Thursday morning after authorities executed a federal search warrant at his home on Kerry Drive.

Woodhead is accused of attempting to engage in sex with a minor, possessing child pornography and receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors say investigators found the pornography stashed in a secret compartment in Woodhead’s bedroom closet. Police also found a bottle of “jungle juice,” which prosecutors say can be used as an inhalant.

Woodhead’s lawyer says he has been a police officer for 32 years, married for 28 years and an Attleboro resident for 19 years.

Woodhead will be held behind bars until a bail hearing scheduled for next week.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)