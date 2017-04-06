Veteran Attleboro police officer arrested on child pornography charges

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A veteran Attleboro police officer has been arrested on an array of charges related to child pornography.

Richard Woodhead, 54, was taken into custody Thursday morning after authorities executed a federal search warrant at his home on Kerry Drive.

Woodhead is accused of attempting to engage in sex with a minor, possessing child pornography and receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors say investigators found the pornography stashed in a secret compartment in Woodhead’s bedroom closet. Police also found a bottle of “jungle juice,” which prosecutors say can be used as an inhalant.

Woodhead’s lawyer says he has been a police officer for 32 years, married for 28 years and an Attleboro resident for 19 years.

Woodhead will be held behind bars until a bail hearing scheduled for next week.

 

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus