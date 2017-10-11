BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on paid administrative leave as the department looks into what is being described as “disturbing” social media posts.

A spokesperson for the department said the 15-year veteran firefighter made “violent” posts, including a blood-splattered cartoon of a man carrying another man’s decapitated head with the text “Nat Turner’s slave rebellion.”

The fire department had a Boston police officer stationed at headquarters due to their concern over the firefighter’s posts.

The Boston Police Department is assisting with the investigation, but at this point, they said there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.

The Boston Fire Department is also conducting an internal investigation.

