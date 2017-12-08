Veteran police detective struck, injured by car on Quincy bridge

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday morning to the Fore River Bridge in Quincy after authorities say a veteran police detective was struck by a vehicle.

Tom Pepdjonovic, of the Quincy Police Department, was directing traffic while on a construction detail when he was struck around 10:20 a.m. Pepdjonovic, a 14-year-veteran, was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Pepdjonovic, 42, suffered head and neck injuries. He is in stable condition, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan told 7News.

“It’s going to be a little bit of time, but he’s expected to make a full recovery,” Keenan said of Pepdjonovic.

Massachusetts State Police shut down a section of I-93 northbound to assist with the escort of an ambulance. The highway has since reopened. Keenan said several area police departments responded to assist the officer.

A woman who struck the officer remained at the scene and was “very cooperative,” according to Keenan. No charges have been filed.

“I spoke with her briefly at the scene and she said she never saw him,” Keenan said. “We’re doing a reconstruction on it to determine if there will be criminal charges.”

Keenan said the incident appears to be an accident, according to preliminary investigations.

Pepdjonovic is expected to spend the night at the hospital in order to undergo further evaluations.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)