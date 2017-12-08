Veteran Quincy police detective struck, injured by car on bridge

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – Police and emergency crews responded Friday morning to the Fore River Bridge in Quincy after authorities said a veteran police detective was struck by a car.

Quincy Police Det. Tom Pepdjonovic was directing traffic while on a construction detail when he was struck at around 10:20 a.m. Pepdjonovic, a 14-year-veteran, was taken to Boston Medical Center.

“We had the police radios going. We heard it and we could tell by the way the officers were responding that it was a serious issue,” said Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan.

Pepdjonovic, 42, suffered head and neck injuries. He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where Keened said he is in stable condition.

“It’s going to be a little bit of time, but he’s expected to make a full recovery,” said Keenan.

Massachusetts State Police shut down a section of I-93 northbound to assist with the escort of an ambulance. The highway has since reopened. Keenan said several area police departments responded to assist the officer.

A woman who struck the officer remained at the scene and was “very cooperative,” according to Keenan. No charges have been filed.

“I spoke with her briefly at the scene and she said she never saw him,” said Keenan. “We’re doing a reconstruction on it to determine if there will be criminal charges.”

Keenan said the incident appears to be an accident, according to preliminary investigations.

Pepdjonovic is expected to spend the night at the hospital in order to undergo further evaluations.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)