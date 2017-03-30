Veteran’s cemetery damaged in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A veteran’s cemetery in New Bedford was damaged by vandals.

Crews are working to scrub tire tracks and dirt off of fourteen grave markers.

They say the incident happened over the weekend.

Officials say the tracks appear to have come from an off-road vehicle and that the incident has happened before.

Investigators do not believe the act was intentional but stress that the cemetery is no place to play.

