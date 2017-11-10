Veterans Day 2017: Where to get deals, freebies and discounts

Many local businesses in the area are thanking veterans and active military members on Saturday by offering an array of deals, discounts and freebies.

Whether it be a free meal or a free drink, there’s a little something that will appeal to every veteran.

Check out our list below:

Boston Market: Buy 1 one meal, get a 2nd meal free. The offer runs from Friday to Sunday and is valid with a coupon.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu at all locations.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or burger.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Free small coffee.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.

Chili’s: Free meal from a special menu.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut of choice.

Friendly’s: Free meal from a special menu.

Hooters: Free meal from special menu.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert.

Olive Garden: Free meal from a select menu.

Panera Bread: Free breakfast sandwiches until 10 a.m.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries.

Starbucks: Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse

Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu and choice of non-alcoholic drink.

TGI Friday’s: Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, plus a coupon for $5 off next meal.

