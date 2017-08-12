Vice President Pence and his wife landed safely after bird flew into engine of plane

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife landed safely at a Maryland airbase after a bird was sucked into an engine of the plane they were on.

As the plane lifted off from Indianapolis, passengers on both sides of the plane said they saw a bright flash outside.

Pilots determined there was no cause for concern and proceeded with the flight.

They had no other issues and the plane was not damaged.

