REHOBOTH, MA (WHDH) — The assistant principal at Beckwith Middle School in Rehoboth is facing troubling charges.

Police said he was arrested on charges related to prostitution.

Court documents showed that Aaron Viera agreed to pay an undercover officer $60 for sex back in October.

The superintendent said Viera has been placed on leave.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)