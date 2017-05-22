Victim in fatal Weston wreck identified

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-car crash in Weston on Friday has been identified as a Waltham man, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Robert Lynch, 71, was killed around 12:30 p.m. when three cars crashed on Route 20 near Buckskin Drive.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling west struck another vehicle before it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

The other drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

