Victim of fatal Easter Sunday shooting in Lynn was blind, mother says

LYNN, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police have captured the man suspected of fatally shooting one man and injuring another as they walked home from Easter church services in Lynn.

Police said Wednesday that 44-year-old William Cash was caught overnight in Weymouth.

He had been added to the department’s most wanted list Tuesday.

Cash, a convicted felon who is known to use multiple names, is suspected of killing 46-year-old Leonardo Clement and injuring 41-year-old Prince Belin on April 16 just after the victims had attended Easter services at Zion Baptist Church.

Clement’s mother said her son was legally blind and a Special Olympian who overcame a lifetime of struggle, yet still smiled everyday.

Police said Cash has a violent history. Clement was shot in an attempt to stop Cash from badgering a woman.

Cash was arraigned Wednesday in the hospital and he pleaded not guilty.

