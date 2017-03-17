Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning in a stabbing attack in Boston.

Police said officers responded around 6 a.m. to Harvard Avenue in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood and found a person suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody.

No additional details were immediately available.

