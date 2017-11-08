Victims’ advocate talks to 7News about struggles assault victims face

BOSTON (WHDH) — A victims’ advocate spoke with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti about why it often takes months, and sometimes years, to come forward and share their stories.

Wendy Murphy said many sexual assault cases go unreported out of the victim’s fear of being judged. Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh said this was why her son was not able to come forward right away with his accusations against Kevin Spacey.

“He did not report the crime at the time and was largely because of embarrasment and fear,” said Unruh at a news conference on Wednesday.

Murphy said victims are also afraid that no one will believe them or that they themselves will be shamed or blamed. She said victims are also concerned about retaliation when the alleged abuser is wealthy and famous.

“When the abuser has power at all, and especially when they have power over the victim, the pressure not to come forward is enormous because the fear of what it might mean is very real,” said Murphy.

Unruh said she decided to talk about what happened to her son now because the climate has been changing with high-profile harassment and assault allegations against Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.

“I wanted to say something for a very long time. Especially moments like this when Kevin Spacey has the honor of hosting something like the Tony Awards and is celebrated as a man and an actor. I think those moments have always been hurtful. But now the climate in this country is changing,” said Unruh.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)