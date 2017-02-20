Victims identified in Peabody murder, suspects sought

The victims in the Peabody double murder have been identified as 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor.

Investigators learned that they were in a relationship.

Officials are seeking two suspects in connection with the murders.

The investigation is centered on a crime scene at 19 Farm Ave.

According to sources, a woman ran out of the house Saturday night and flagged down a person who drove her to the State Police barracks to report a crime. Blodgett called the house “well-known” to police.