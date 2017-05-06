Victims in South Boston double murder were local doctors

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified the two victims in a double murder at an upscale apartment complex in South Boston Friday night.

Richard Field and Lina Bolanos were found dead in a penthouse apartment. Officers responding to the scene exchanged gunfire with a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira of Chelsea. He is expected to survive.

Field and Bolanos were reportedly engaged.

Bolanos, 38, was an anesthesiologist at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston. The hospital has released a statement:

The entire Mass. Eye and Ear community is deeply saddened by the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiancé. Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss.

Field, 49, was anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management. The facility released a statement:

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the tragic loss of Richard Field, MD. Dr. field was a guiding vision at North Shore Pain Management and was instrumental in the creation of this practice in 2010. Prior to his time at NSPM, he was an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beverly Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Field was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff, and colleagues. He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients. His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us. Our deepest thoughts are with his friends and family.

