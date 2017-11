Miranda Hernandez pays her respects as she visits a makeshift memorial with crosses placed near the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing over 20 and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TEXAS (WHDH) — Victims of the Texas church massacre in Sutherland Springs are being remembered this Veterans Day.

Nearly half of the victims in the attack had ties to the US Air Force.

The victims with military backgrounds will receive a full military salute today.

