VIDEO: 60-foot tree falls into Tewksbury home

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - The Nor’easter on Tuesday tore many trees from the ground, and one massive fall was caught on video.

One neighbor’s surveillance camera in Tewksbury caught the moment a 60-foot pine tree collapsed on Pratt Street.

The tree fell directly into a home, where a man was sleeping inside.

“When I came out, I just saw the tree. I banged on the door and warren came to the door, made sure he was OK,” said neighbor Dale Wogan.

The homeowner was not injured in the tree-crash. Workers spent the afternoon cutting the tree into smaller pieces to remove it from the home.

