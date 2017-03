BOSTON (WHDH) - Spring has finally arrived in Boston.

Video captured a baby porpoise, with its fin poking out of the water, swimming in the Boston Harbor on Tuesday morning.

Officials say porpoises are seen most often in the spring.

They head for cooler waters further offshore once temperatures reach 50 degrees.

