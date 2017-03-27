Video captures adorable dinner date between toddler, Hingham police officer

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Hingham Police officer says he had the best dinner date of his life after recently enjoying a meal with a toddler at Panera Bread.

Sergeant Steven Dearth was eating at the Derby Street restaurant when a 3-year-old girl, Lillian, asked if she could join him.

Video posted by the department show the two having a good time, chatting and enjoying their meals together.

Dearth was on his dinner break when Lillian approached him in line and stuck up a conversation.

“I think that they’re nice. I love police,” Lillian told 7’s Kim Lucey when asked what she thought of police officers.

Dearth said he learned a lot during the conversation and that it’s an experience he’ll cherish forever.

“It meant the world to me. It was the best break I ever had,” Dearth said.

Dearth gave Lillian a junior office badge with the hopes that she’ll share her experience with other young children.

