Video captures epic slap fight between 2 bucks

(WHDH) — A fascinating video captured Wednesday by wildlife officers shows two bucks dueling in bizarre fashion.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a trail video of the bucks, standing on their hind legs and hitting each other with their front paws.

Wildlife officers Amy and Bubba Spencer said that they believe the deer were battling over food in Hardeman County.

The video has been viewed by more than 170,000 people.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)