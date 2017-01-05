Residents in Somerville were relieved to have a suspect taken into custody on Thursday.

State Police said James Morales, 35, was captured in Somerville shortly before 4 p.m. Police believe Morales attempted to rob the Century Bank in Somerville before troopers spotted him on Broadway.

Morales was captured by Trooper Joseph Merrick after a brief foot pursuit as he attempted to jump a fence near Foss Park, police said. Witnesses in the area said they saw Morales jump over several fences in an attempt to evade police.

Video sent to 7News by a neighbor captured the inmate’s arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)