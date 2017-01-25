Video captures horrifying moment train crashes through FedEx truck

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (WHDH) – Shocking dash-cam video released Tuesday captured the moment when a speeding train crashed through a FedEx truck in Utah.

A commuter train, carrying more than 80 people, slammed through the truck on a snowy roadway.

The arms on the crossing gates were up and its warning lights were not flashing at the time of the accident.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the horrific crash.

Preliminary information suggests the gates may have been affected by severe ice and snow.

The crash is under investigation.

