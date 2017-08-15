Video captures shark snacking on dead whale off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, MA (WHDH) - More than 40 shark sightings have been confirmed off Cape Cod this summer, one off which was recently seen snacking on a dead whale in the waters near Race Point in Provincetown.

Video captured on Friday showed a great white rising out of the water and chomping down on the tail of a minke whale.

The video was taken by a person aboard the Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises. It was shared to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Facebook page.

Watch the full video below:

