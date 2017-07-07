Video captures Wisconsin officer rescuing dog from pond

Milwaukee, WI (WHDH) — A Milwaukee police officer took an unexpected dip in a pond to rescue man’s best friend.

Police were out on patrol Wednesday night when they came to the aid of a dog in distress.

The officer was able to grab the dog, but the dog jumped back into the pond. That is when the officer jumped back into the water and pulled the dog out again.

The pup even has a new nickname, ‘Phelps.’

With no owner in sight, the dog was taken to MADACC, Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. If no one claims Phelps, he will go up for adoption in five days.

Watch the video above to see the rescue that was caught on camera!

