(CNN) – NASA released a video of some powerful solar flares. The video was taken from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory; it watches the sun 24/7.

The images show a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, which is typically colorized in blue.

Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through the Earth’s atmosphere to affect humans on the ground, however, when intense enough—they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel.

Watch the video above to see the powerful solar flares.

