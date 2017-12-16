BOSTON (WHDH) - A historic reenactment was held Saturday to honor the 244th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum celebrated by dumping actual tea into the Boston Harbor, like it was done back in 1773 leading up to the American Revolution.

The tea was donated by people from across the country. London’s East India Tea company even sent hundreds of pounds of expired teas.

