VIDEO: Sebastian Vollmer teaches German to Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots Offensive Lineman and German-born Sebastian Vollmer continues efforts to teach his native tongue to teammates.

In a video Vollmer published on social media, the lineman aims to teach Tom Brady a few phrases.

The two discuss and debate light sabers and the surprisingly easy pronunciation of the word “touchdown.”

Tom Brady visits Seabass' School of Football. https://t.co/R0p9VzCLxo — Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) January 18, 2017

Vollmer has also tried to teach Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola some German as well.

So far, it does not appear any Patriot besides Vollmer has been able to master much of the language.

