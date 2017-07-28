LONG ISLAND, NY (WSVN) — That’s one mad Mako!

Fishermen off the coast of Long Island hooked a very angry Mako shark, which ended up jumping onto their boat.

The large shark then got caught on the guard rail, its mouth covered in blood as it tried to bite through the railing to free itself.

The video shows the shark thrashing rapidly before one of the men cut it loose.

They then referenced the movie “Jaws” and joked that they were going to need a bigger boat. But maybe a battleship would be more appropriate!

