Video shows armed robbery at Florida dollar store

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are hoping the public will help them locate the two masked men caught on surveillance video robbing a dollar store in Northwest Miami-Dade at gunpoint, earlier this month.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subjects entered the Family Dollar in the area of Northwest 149th Street and Seventh Avenue, Feb. 13, just before 7 p.m.

The video shows a woman and child who appear ready to check out when the robbers are seen coming in waving and pointing their pistols. “They’re saying, ‘Everyone get down! Give us the the effing money!’” said the young employee who was standing behind the register.

The 18-year-old cashier told 7News one of the robbers counted down to one as she scrambled to open the register. “And then he got to the customer and he was like, ‘I’m going to blow his brains out. Three! Two!’” she said.

While store employees were seen acting quickly to meet the perpetrators’ demands, one of the robbers kept waving a gun in each hand. “I really thought that he was gonna start shooting,” said the cashier.

As the customers got down on the ground, the customer at the register is seen holding the child closer before crouching down and trying to provide cover.

The cashier said the robbers demanded money from the safe, but when employees told them they were unable to open it, the subjects made do with the contents of the register.

Employees are then seen stuffing cash into a black bag while customers near the front counter stayed down. “I was just back here praying, and I just wanted my mom,” said the cashier. “I never had to deal with anything like this in my life, and it was just scary to me.”

The subjects fled the scene with approximately $110. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt, but the employee who spoke with 7News said she has not been back to the Family Dollar since that night. “My mom doesn’t want me to go back at all,” she said.

The robbers remain at large. Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)