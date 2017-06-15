Video shows blimp crashing over U.S. Open golf tournament

(WHDH) – A blimp flying over the U.S. Open golf tournament near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, caught fire and crashed Thursday, an operator at the event says.

The aircraft’s operator says he doesn’t know if the pilot is alive.

Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.

Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

Maynard says he is “not 100 percent” on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.

One witness claims she saw people parachuting out of the deflated blimp, but officials have not commented on the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

The blimp that fell out of the sky at the U.S. Open just moments ago. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Qx71UjBzHO — Connor Clark™ (@the_flyin_clark) June 15, 2017

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

