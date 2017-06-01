Video shows bounty hunters approach man before shootout

DALLAS (AP) — Cell phone video taken inside a Texas car dealership shows two bounty hunters approaching a fugitive from Minnesota with their guns drawn before the three shot each other dead in a hail of bullets.

The 26-second video handed out by Greenville police shows the two bounty hunters moving through the car showroom of the Nissan dealership in Greenville on Tuesday and then into a glass office. As they move in on 49-year-old Ramon Michael Hutchinson, a gun tumbles from his hands before he picks it up. Multiple shots can then be heard.

In a 911 call, a woman says she’s hiding in a bathroom.

Hutchinson and the bounty hunters died at the scene. No one else was struck by the gunfire.

Greenville is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

