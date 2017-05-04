Video shows DUI arrest of Laurence Fishburne’s daughter in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Dashcam video has been released of a traffic stop in South Florida that shows the DUI arrest of the daughter of an A-list actor.

Montana Fishburne is the daughter of “The Matrix” star Laurence Fishburne, but she didn’t tell police officers about her celebrity connection during a recent traffic stop. Instead, she but on quite a show for the dashcam, including relieving herself on the side of Interstate 95.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old crashed into an SUV on I-95. Troopers found wine in her car and smelled alcohol on her.

The video from March 11 shows Fishburne taking off her heels, then dancing in front of the camera, saying, “Hi, Mr. Officer, these are my heels that I just got.”

Officers asked her to perform a field sobriety test, which took quite some time. She even makes up some steps.

“I’ve been arrested before, and I have friends that are police officers, that just got hired,” she told the officer at one point, “and not only that, but in the situation we are going through with Donald Trump, as a Latino American to another Latino American, I would appreciate if you can have me, show me the exercise correctly, so I can do it correctly.”

The officer said, “OK, if that makes you feel better.”

Then, Fishburne responded, “That makes me feel better because I really do not like the political situation in America.”

Fishburne, who has starred in some adult films, continued to make up her own rules.

Officers arrested her, at which point she said, “I really need to pee, and I will pee right here.”

She then steps over the guard rail, crouches down and urinates, all with handcuffs on.

“Ma’am, what are you doing?” an officer asked.

“I’m peeing. Is that OK? Can I pee?”

“Well, you’re already doing it.”

Fishburne’s friend, Jessica Rose, vouched for her friend’s character.

“She’s amazing. She’s an amazing person,” Rose said. “She’s very sweet. We love her very much. She’s a great neighbor.”

Back in the car, Fishburne told the officer, “You’re my bae.”

“I’m your what?”

“You’re my bae.”

“No, ma’am.”

“You obviously are because you’re before anything else right now. That’s what that means, bae: before anything else. You’re my bae.”

Fisburne blew more than twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer and is charged with DUI.

