The wonderful array of colors shown in the video above are the ‘Southern Lights.’

The lights are created when solar winds from the sun get caught up in the Earth’s magnetic field.

The gas ions become energized and that creates the amazing sight.

Tickets for the eight hour charter flight just to see them cost $2,800 each and they sold out in five days.

