MILTON, FL (WHDH) — Video of a former sheriff’s deputy in Milton intentionally crashing his patrol car into his ex-wife’s home has been released.

The state attorney’s office released the dash cam video this week of the incident that happened in November 2016.

Timothy Taylor reversed out of the home’s driveway, then steered the cruiser to face the home, police said. He then let a car pass before accelerating and slamming into the front of the house.

Taylor admitted to police that he was under the influence of prescription drugs at the time, police said. He allegedly said he tried to commit suicide because of marital problems.

Taylor pleaded no contest to DUI and criminal mischief charges.

He was sentenced to two years probation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)