Video shows man apparently overdose in vehicle in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A video of a man apparently overdosing next to a woman in a vehicle and an officer coming to his aid in Boston has been viewed by millions on social media.

The footage shared Wednesday on Facebook has been viewed more than 10 million times. It shows two men approach the car in Dorchester and tell a man and a woman inside that they have to leave. The woman wakes up and tries to wake the unresponsive passenger.

The video shows the woman then jump out the car saying she has Narcan. She administers the overdose reversal antidote and also gives him CPR.

A Boston police officer approaches the vehicle and tries to rouse the man, who later sits upright in the seat.

Boston police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Warning: The link above contains video that may be graphic to some)

