(WHDH) – The MBTA’s new Orange Line cars are being shipped up to Boston.

The cars are currently being hauled through Shanghai. MBTA officials released a video of the trains, wrapped up and ready to go.

The fancy new cars boast more space, gleaming interiors and other updates. The cars will hit the tracks in Massachusetts starting in 2019.

