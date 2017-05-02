Video shows passengers fighting onboard plane

TOKYO (WHDH) — Two passengers were filmed fighting each other onboard a plane before one was arrested.

Officials said the fight broke out on the flight from Japan to Los Angeles while the plane was on the runway. Passengers said one of the men was drunk and was asked to leave the plane; he resisted and hit a female passenger, which is when passengers said the fight started.

The man was arrested and charged.

