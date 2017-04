LONDON (WHDH) — Here’s something you don’t see every day—Queen Elizabeth II feeding an elephant at a zoo near London. The special treat? A banana.

The Queen was with the Duke of Edinburgh to open up a new center for elephant care.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh met a baby elephant named “Elizabeth;” the elephant was named to celebrate her 90th birthday.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have arrived @ZSLWhipsnadeZoo to see the new elephant care centre. pic.twitter.com/ClDUQ49giV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2017

The Queen & The Duke of Edinburgh will meet baby elephant "Elizabeth" who was named to celebrate Her Majesty's 90th Birthday. #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/DS1xfG38xZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2017

